Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 9th (ABCM, ABUS, AEG, AGLE, AGS, AIXXF, ALFVY, ALTG, AMPE, AMYT)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 9th:

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Get Abcam plc alerts:

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $3.50 to $2.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from $16.00 to $18.50.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.