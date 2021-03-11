Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $351.00 to $359.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $294.00 to $325.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $340.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $360.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $288.00 to $411.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $272.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $295.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/19/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $308.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $290.00 to $325.00.

1/28/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $273.00 to $324.00.

1/25/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $335.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $294.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

ANET opened at $272.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total transaction of $290,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total value of $218,360.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,556.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 194,214 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,387 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $2,075,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

