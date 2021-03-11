Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Teleperformance (TLPFY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Teleperformance (OTCMKTS: TLPFY):

3/1/2021 – Teleperformance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/26/2021 – Teleperformance had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/26/2021 – Teleperformance had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/26/2021 – Teleperformance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

2/26/2021 – Teleperformance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/14/2021 – Teleperformance had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TLPFY traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.87. 4,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,683. Teleperformance SE has a 1 year low of $83.16 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.29.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

