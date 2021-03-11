Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $109.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $102.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $109.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/19/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $110.00.

2/18/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $102.00 to $122.00.

2/9/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $104.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $104.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $109.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $90.00 to $100.00.

2/1/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $96.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Activision Blizzard is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $100.00 to $105.00.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $91.31 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

