Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DREUF)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: DREUF) in the last few weeks:

  • 2/22/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $14.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/22/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $14.00 to $14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.50 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/18/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/18/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/18/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $14.25 to $14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/18/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/18/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $13.50 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/1/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $13.00 to $14.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of DREUF stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

