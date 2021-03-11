Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ENAGAS S A/ADR (ENGGY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS: ENGGY):

3/10/2021 – ENAGAS S A/ADR had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/1/2021 – ENAGAS S A/ADR was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/24/2021 – ENAGAS S A/ADR had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/24/2021 – ENAGAS S A/ADR had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/23/2021 – ENAGAS S A/ADR was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/12/2021 – ENAGAS S A/ADR is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – ENAGAS S A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2021 – ENAGAS S A/ADR had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2021 – ENAGAS S A/ADR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ENGGY stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

