Analyzing BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancorpSouth Bank has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

72.8% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bank of Hawaii and BancorpSouth Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 0 1 1 0 2.50 BancorpSouth Bank 0 6 2 0 2.25

Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.65%. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus price target of $25.83, indicating a potential downside of 23.16%. Given BancorpSouth Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BancorpSouth Bank is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and BancorpSouth Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 22.62% 12.73% 0.89% BancorpSouth Bank 19.81% 9.37% 1.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and BancorpSouth Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $770.73 million 4.86 $225.91 million $5.56 16.80 BancorpSouth Bank $1.06 billion 3.27 $234.26 million $2.51 13.39

BancorpSouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Hawaii. BancorpSouth Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BancorpSouth Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancorpSouth Bank pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BancorpSouth Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; loan and lease products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; and retail insurance products. This segment provides its products and services through 68 branch locations and 387 ATMs in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment offers private and international client banking, trust, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services for individuals and families, high-net-worth individuals, corporations, government entities, and foundations. This segment also provides brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and offers a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, and estate planning and annuity products. It operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as BancorpSouth, Inc. and changed its name to BancorpSouth Bank in October 2017. BancorpSouth Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

