Analyzing South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of South32 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares South32 and EMX Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South32 $6.08 billion 1.71 -$65.00 million $0.20 54.40 EMX Royalty $3.83 million 72.30 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

EMX Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than South32.

Risk and Volatility

South32 has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares South32 and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South32 N/A N/A N/A EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for South32 and EMX Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South32 2 1 5 0 2.38 EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

South32 beats EMX Royalty on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. South32 Limited has a strategic alliance agreement with AusQuest Limited to target gold-copper project. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

