AnaptysBio, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.07). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

ANAB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $19.14 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $523.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 148,310 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $7,157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

