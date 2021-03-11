AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $533.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). Equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,157,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.