AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $21.64. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 6,948 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

