AnaptysBio Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,014 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 759% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $7,157,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.