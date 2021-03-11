Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.15). Anavex Life Sciences also posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $867.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

