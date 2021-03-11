Andreas Wicki Sells 35,137 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,491,213.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $4,403,729.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.00. 361,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.