Andreas Wicki Sells 60,574 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $4,403,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,491,213.30.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.00. 361,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

