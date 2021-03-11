Andrew C. Florance Sells 19,570 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90.

CSGP stock traded up $9.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $817.29. 311,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 109.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $878.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $870.39. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,575,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,070,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $897.82.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

