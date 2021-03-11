AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOAN) Short Interest Down 75.4% in February

AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the February 11th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,567,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AngioSoma stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday. 6,637,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,090,878. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. AngioSoma has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

Get AngioSoma alerts:

About AngioSoma

AngioSoma, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for AngioSoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioSoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.