Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.33 and last traded at $39.33. Approximately 525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

AAUKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Anglo American alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.