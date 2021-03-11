Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.91

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.91 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 131.60 ($1.72). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), with a volume of 575,999 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.91. The firm has a market cap of £277.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.