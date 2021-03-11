AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Shares Gap Up to $5.80

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $7.15. AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 370,484 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

