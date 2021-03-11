AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Stock Price Down 22.2%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares dropped 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 1,459,285 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,076,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

The company has a market cap of $75.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.

Get AnPac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.