Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) were up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 1,081,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,471,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $741.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $34,570.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 713,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Antares Pharma by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.