Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) were up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 1,081,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,471,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.
The firm has a market capitalization of $741.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.
In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $34,570.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 713,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Antares Pharma by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)
Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.
Recommended Story: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.