Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of research firms have commented on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

ATEX stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. Anterix has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $28,056.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $47,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,956 shares of company stock valued at $589,287 and sold 76,096 shares valued at $3,080,254. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Anterix by 66.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Anterix by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Anterix by 4.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Anterix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anterix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

