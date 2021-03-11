Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE AR opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 79,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.