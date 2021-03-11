Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Up 439.9% in February

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 346,600 shares, an increase of 439.9% from the February 11th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.96% and a negative return on equity of 150.49%. On average, analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATBPF shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.