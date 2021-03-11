AntiMatter One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.97 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $34.26 million and approximately $14.97 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 71.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00006287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.67 or 0.00499464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00064113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00053711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00071834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.00564169 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00072971 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

