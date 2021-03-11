Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Get Apache alerts:

APA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.76. 19,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,578,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 141,501 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after acquiring an additional 312,109 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Apache by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 383,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 58,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.