Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of APA stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61,887 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Apache by 1,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apache by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Apache by 42.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 710,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

