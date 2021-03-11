Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the February 11th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of APMSF opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. Aperam has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $46.18.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

