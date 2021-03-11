Apergy (NYSE:APY) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) were up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.43. Approximately 3,730,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,693,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apergy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Apergy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

