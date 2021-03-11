Aperture Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.68.

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $60.19. 66,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,715. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.95.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

