Aperture Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,329 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,410,919 shares of company stock valued at $258,713,113. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,001,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.08. The stock has a market cap of $360.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

