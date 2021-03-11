Aperture Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 199,561 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 199,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,000. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of AAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of AAR stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

