Aperture Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,114 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

Linde stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.18. 31,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,152. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $140.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

