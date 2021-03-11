Aperture Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $147.75. 78,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,001. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -818.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

