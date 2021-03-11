Aperture Investors LLC Buys New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.02. 704,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,688,748. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $154.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

