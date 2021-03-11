Aperture Investors LLC Buys New Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. Aperture Investors LLC owned 0.15% of PubMatic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,422,000.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.61. 11,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,327. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.41. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. PubMatic’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Also, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,504,820.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

