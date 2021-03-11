Aperture Investors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Aperture Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Gogo worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOGO. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,553,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth about $3,852,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,125,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,840,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair cut Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of GOGO stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 241,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,774. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

