Aperture Investors LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aperture Investors LLC lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,221,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 567,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $624.70. 48,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,116. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $619.05 and a 200-day moving average of $628.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.