Aperture Investors LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Aperture Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,362 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Altice USA by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Altice USA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 58,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATUS. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

