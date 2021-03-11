Aperture Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the quarter. Constellium makes up approximately 1.4% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned about 0.43% of Constellium worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its position in Constellium by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 12.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities downgraded Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of CSTM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.19. 85,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,988. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.