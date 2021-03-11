Aperture Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Aperture Investors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,599 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 1.5% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.82. 1,061,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,907,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

