Aperture Investors LLC Invests $2.30 Million in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 131,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 89.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 540,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 175.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 282.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 23.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQ. Credit Suisse Group lowered iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. New Street Research upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 price target on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 502,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,374,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. On average, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

