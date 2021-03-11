Aperture Investors LLC Invests $2.89 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,461 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.14. 841,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,543,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $161.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.