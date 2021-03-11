Aperture Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Aperture Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,598 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,746 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of SE stock traded up $19.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.00 and a 200 day moving average of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

