Aperture Investors LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $200,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PYPL stock traded up $11.20 on Thursday, reaching $253.27. The company had a trading volume of 351,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,441,847. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.38 and its 200 day moving average is $220.98. The company has a market cap of $296.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.35, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

