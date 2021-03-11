Aperture Investors LLC Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,251 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 75,980 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.02. 103,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $139.48.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.