Aperture Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,000. Aperture Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Lithia Motors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,653 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,765. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.08.

NYSE:LAD traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $395.14. 7,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $398.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.