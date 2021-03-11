Aperture Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Berry Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,263. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.55. The company has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

