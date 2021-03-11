Aperture Investors LLC Purchases 8,472 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 217,294 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 7.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $4.54 on Thursday, reaching $132.41. 568,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,992,954. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $150.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average of $137.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

